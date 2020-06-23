Just Call Them Meghan and Harry

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to taking their retreat from the royal life seriously. In a letter written to StreetGames' CEO Jane Ashworth they wrote, "We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London. To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic."

The letter went on: "The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails. We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organizations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better."

"This letter," they concluded, "comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames," before signing off as "Harry & Meghan."

StreetGames shared their note on Twitter.