Just Meghan and Harry!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are dropping their royal titles for their first major TV appearance. The pair are set to appear in a first-ever primetime event celebrating TIME magazine’s annual list of the world’s most influential people, airing on ABC, September 22nd.

In a promo, the pair were introduced as “Harry and Meghan,” without the more formal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, they seem to be splitting it down the middle, because an article from TIME introducing the event did list them as “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

The pair did retain their Duchess titles when they stepped down from their senior royal duties in January, but they are not permitted to use the titles “His/Her Royal Highness.”

Other stars appearing to announce the honorees: Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend. There will also be performances by Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd.

“In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year's list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before,” TIME studios president Ian Orefice said in a statement.