Justin Long And Kate Bosworth Confirm Their Engagement

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth spoke about the sweet moment the Dodgeball actor proposed on Tuesday’s (April 4th) episode of his Life is Short podcast. This comes weeks after fans started speculating that they were engaged.

"I did have a special thing planned around your birthday," Long said. "And about a month before that, life—like we were talking about—things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings."

Bosworth chimed in, continuing the story: "We had just gone through this really hard thing, and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need."

The Blue Crush actress recalled asking Long what he needed one morning following this therapy session. "I remember, I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?' And he, like, really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you.' And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'"

Bosworth added, "I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal."