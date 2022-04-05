Justin Long Says He ‘Found The One’ Amid Kate Bosworth Romance Rumors

Getty Images

In an appearance on The Viall Files podcast released Monday (April 4th), Accepted actor Justin Long was bursting at the seams about finding “the one.”

“I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one,” he told former Bachelor Nick Viall. “And the one, I met. I found,” he said.

Long did not name any names, but just last week, he and Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth were spotted in a car together in Los Angeles. Since then, they’ve also been photographed holding hands.

“I want to talk about it, but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred,” Long said of his relationship.