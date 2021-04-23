Justin Theroux Reveals Advice Jason Bateman Gave Him While With Jennifer Anniston

During a snippet from an upcoming interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, actor Justin Theroux shared advice Jason Bateman gave him while dating Jennifer Anniston.

Theroux said, “He said, 'Look, in that side of the entertainment industry, a character is about to be born. And that character is you, but it's not you. That character is, you know, angry; that character has got a problem; that character is, you know, sweet. It's just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins.'”

The actor added, “And he said, 'And so, my advice is don't follow that guy's storyline.'”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Anniston began dating back in 2011 and were engaged a year later. The couple wed in 2015, but announced their split in 2017.