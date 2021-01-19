Justin Timberlake Opens Up About Son Phineas

PRPhotos.com

Justin Timberlake is opening up about Phineas, the son he welcomed last year with Jessica Biel. The pair managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps. The 39-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres before he told almost anyone else.

“Now listen, I’d completely forgotten this but you’re a dad again. You had another little child,” the Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 62, told Timberlake as they chatted via Zoom. “I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, do you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach and you were like, ‘We’re having another baby!'”

He confessed: “You’re one of the first people outside of our immediate family that we told. We were FaceTiming each other and we were like, ‘How are you doing?’ ‘I don’t know, how are you doing?'”

“I’d completely forgotten that because that’s how good of a secret-keeper I am,” the Finding Dory star replied, asking the “Say Something” singer to tell her his baby’s name and “vaguely how old he is.”

He said: “Vaguely? Yeah, I’ll tell you his name. His name is Phineas and he’s awesome and he’s so cute and nobody is sleeping, but we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

He joked that he and Biel, 38, who also share son Silas, 5, “don’t see each other anymore” now that they have two kids. “It’s a lot of fun but I guess the saying goes, ‘Go from a zone defense to a man-to-man very quickly. ‘You go get that one, I’ll get this one.’ But it’s great and Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it but, you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

In July, the news broke that they welcomed their second child. The pair seem to be doing fine after a public rough patch; Timberlake was spotted snuggling up with a co-star Alisha Wainwright, but he apologized to Biel, writing on social media: “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”