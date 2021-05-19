Kaia Gerber Opens Up About Love

PRPhotos.com

Supermodel Kaia Gerber is no stranger to the spotlight. Cindy Crawford‘s 19-year-old daughter entered the modeling business at 13, and has been shaking up the industry every since. Gerber sat down with Vogue to discuss fame, love and her career.

Gerber’s short-lived romance with Pete Davidson became a tabloid obsession in 2019, and while the pair split, it didn’t scare her off of romance completely, she tells Vogue. She is in a relationship with Jacob Elordi, and while the pair have been careful to stay under the radar, she gave Vogue some insight into her state of mind.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she said. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

Gerber’s career meanwhile, is also gearing up. She is set to appear in American Horror Story. “It's a new chapter,” she told the publication. “And I can still do modeling, which I love.”