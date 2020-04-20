Home » Entertainment » Kaitlynn Carter Says She Was ‘Mortified’ After Split From Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter Says She Was ‘Mortified’ After Split From Miley Cyrus

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter admits that her recent very public romance and split with Miley Cyrus did a number on her. The 31-year-old chatted with costar Whitney Port on Instagram Live, and detailed the downward spiral she went on.

“What happened to me, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, ‘Okay, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own,’ ” Carter recalled. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a s— about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything.”

She was mistaken. The public was fascinated by the relationship and split, which came on the heels of Carter’s breakup with husband Brody Jenner and Cyrus’ split from Liam Hemsworth. She recalled being “mortified” when reports emerged that she is “partying with a mystery man just two weeks after her breakup.”

“I had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be,” she said. “I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don’t care.”

“In relationships especially, I have always taken a back seat a little bit and sort of trusted the person I’m with to run the show, especially publicly because it’s never really been something that I wanted,” Carter continued. “I never really wanted to put myself out there that way.”

Related Articles

Beyonce: ‘Black Americans Are Dying At A Higher Rate From CoronaVirus’
Chris Hemsworth Addresses Brother Liam, Miley Cyrus’ Split
Chadwick Boseman Sparks Concern After Photo Showing Weight Loss
Industry News: And She Could, GLAAD, Saved by the Bell and More!
‘American Idol’ To Continue Via Remote Episodes From Judges’ And Contestants’ Homes
Joe Giudice Shares Heartbreak at Being Separated From Family at Easter