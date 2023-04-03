Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Welcome Their First Child To The World

Getty Images

On Saturday (April 1st), Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first child with Tom Pelphrey. The pair welcomed a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie to the world on Thursday (March 30th).

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” Cuoco captioned a carousel of photos featuring her and the Ozark star with baby Matilda in the hospital.

“Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days,” the Flight Attendant actress added. “We are blessed beyond belief … @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”