Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Being a ‘Loser’ After Critics Choice Defeat

Tough year! Kaley Cuoco won the best loser award for her social media post after her Critics Choice Awards defeat. The 35-year-old Flight Attendant star was up for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series, but lost to Catherine O’Hara for her role in Schitt’s Creek.

In her post, Cuoco is seen surrounded by her glam squad, who’s swabbing makeup off her face, ripping off her shirt and yanking her hair. “Apparently, losers don’t get to keep anything!” Cuoco quipped.

Last month, Cuoco lost a Golden Globe to O’Hara too.

