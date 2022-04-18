Kaley Cuoco Says She ‘Cried All Night’ After Losing Role To Kate Hudson

Getty Images

Rejection is never easy. Kaley Cuoco recently shared that she was “devastated” after finding out she wasn’t chosen for the Knives Out sequel. In her April 2022 cover story for Glamour, Cuoco said she “cried all night” when she lost the part to Kate Hudson.

“I was convinced the part was mine… I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not normally devastated over roles,” she said.

However, Cuoco claims that it all worked out for the best. The following day, she received the script for Meet Cute, a romantic comedy she filmed last year with Pete Davidson. “I said, ‘This is the most magical little script,' and I would’ve never gotten it if I got ‘Knives,'” she said.

“That’s what it was supposed to be, and ‘Knives’ is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one,” Cuoco added.