Kaley Cuoco Wants The Court To Deny Spousal Support

Kaley Cuoco does not want Karl Cook to walk away with any of her money.

According to the divorce filing obtained by The Blast, the Flight Attendant star has asked the court to deny spousal support to either of the parties due to their prenup. The outlet also revealed that the date of their separation is “TBD.”

The pair, who wed in 2018, initially announced their split in a joint statement on September 3rd.

This is Cuoco’s second failed marriage. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.