Kaley Cuoco Will Never Marry Again

Kaley Cuoco has no plans to get married for a third time.

The Flight Attendant star told Glamour that she doesn't intend to marry again, once her divorce from Karl Cook is finalized.

She said, “I will never get married again,” and added, “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook in September 2021, five years after she divorced her first husband Ryan Sweeting.

