Kanye ‘Ye’ West And Julia Fox Are In An Open Relationship

Page Six exclusively revealed on Tuesday (February 8th) that Kanye “Ye” West and Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox are in an open relationship.

The pair have been dating since New Year’s Eve, and sources close to them say they are dating other people as well.

“Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy. There is no jealousy or bad vibes,” an insider close to Fox said.

Another source told the outlet that West is also currently seeing Instagram model and “Kim Kardashian look-alike” Chaney Jones, who he was out with on Monday night (February 7th) along with Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner.

Fox is reportedly “talking to” a man on the East Coast as well.