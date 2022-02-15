Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Julia Fox Officially Break Up

PRPhotos.com

After less than two months together, Kanye “Ye” West and Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox have officially called it quits. The news comes after West shared a slew of surprising posts to Instagram over the weekend.

Fox’s rep told E! News on Monday (February 14th), “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that Fox was spotted crying at an airport. In response to this, Fox shared a since-deleted Instagram story that read, “Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

Meanwhile, after sharing numerous posts criticizing Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, and Kid Cudi, West took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day (February 14th) to admit that he still has hope that Kim Kardashian will come back to him. “I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” West captioned a post that featured Kardashian on an early Valentine’s Day date with Davidson—during which the pair shared a public kiss.

And there’s more … West sent Kardashian a truckload of roses on Monday (February 14th) with “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” written on the side of the truck. Valentine’s Day was eventful for West, to say the least.