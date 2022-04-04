Home » Entertainment » Kanye ‘Ye’ West Says He’s ‘Going Away To Get Help’

Kanye ‘Ye’ West Says He’s ‘Going Away To Get Help’

PRPhotos.com
Kanye “Ye” West reportedly told Kim Kardashian recently that he was “going away to get help”—in an effort to stop harassing her and Pete Davidson.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “For the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

One of West’s reps told the publication, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

