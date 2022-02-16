Kanye ‘Ye’ West Takes ‘Accountability’ For Since-Deleted Instagram Posts

PRPhotos.com

Following Kanye “Ye” West’s bombardment of posts to Instagram over the weekend and into Valentine’s Day (February 14th), West says he is “tak[ing] accountability" for his actions.

Many people took to Twitter to condemn West’s behavior, saying it was “textbook harassment” and “abusive.”

On Tuesday (February 15th), West posted a photo of himself onstage to Instagram and wrote, “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim.”

He continued, writing, “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

West also apologized for using all caps, making it seem like he was screaming. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me,” he said.