Kardashian’s Business Manager Angie Kukawski Murdered, Suspect In Custody

PRPhotos.com
Angie Kukawsi, business manager for Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye, was found deceased on December 23rd by the LAPD. The 55-year-old’s boyfriend Jason Barker has been arrested and charged with murder.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible,” the Kardashian/Jenner family said in a statement. They send their sincere condolences to the Kukawski family.

TMZ reports that the murder weapon was a knife and the DA’s office has described the crime as “sadistic.”

