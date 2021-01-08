Karlie Kloss Says She Tried To Talk Sense Into Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

PRPhotos.com

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is sharing her side of the story as followers on social media criticize her for her links to President Donald Trump. The 28-year-old hit up Twitter Wednesday to denounce the mob attacking the Capitol and attempting to overturn the presidential election.

“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” Karlie wrote in reference to the mob of rioters.

But critics were quick to point out her connection to the first family; her husband Joshua Kushner is Jared Kushner‘s brother. Jared and his wife Ivanka Trump are top advisers of her father, Donald.

In one-since-deleted tweet, a user told her to “tell your sister in law and brother in law,” and Karlie replied, “I’ve tried.”

While she has largely remained quiet on politics, she did tell Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2019: “I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020.”