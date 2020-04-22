Kate Beckinsale Fires Back at Age Gap Critics

PRPhotos.com

Kate Beckinsale is not here for the age gap critics online. The 46-year-old, celebrated by some and criticized by others for her apparent penchant for younger men, is now being dragged for dating 22-year-old musician Goody Grace.

This comes after her very public PDA-filled relationship with Pete Davidson, and rumored flings with Matt Rife and Machine Gun Kelly, all of whom are in their 20s.

When Beckinsale posted a video of her "broken" cat trying to learn new tricks, a troll suggested: "Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere."

Kate picked up on how the commenter was probably trying to spell "toyboy" and advised, "Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate."

The troll apparently had second thoughts and deleted their comment.

Beckinsale and Grace are quarantining together at her house in California. A source tells People: "They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”