Kate Beckinsale Shares Searing Story About Harvey Weinstein, Calls for Change

The #MeToo stories are still emerging as Harvey Weinstein faces 23 years behind bars in New York and additional rape and assault charges in L.A.

Kate Beckinsale celebrated Weinstein’s long sentence by sharing her own horrific story about the convicted rapist. The 46-year-old captioned a shot of herself on social media: "These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5, 2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible."

She said that he “insisted” on the premiere, and that she and her toddler Lily went to his house the next day to play with Weinstein’s daughter.

"I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said 'No, you wait here.' The minute the door closed he started screaming 'you stupid f***ing c—, you c— you ruined my premiere.' I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake," Beckinsale wrote.

"If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking c—," Weinstein told her, according to Beckinsale's post.

She continued: "The shock made me burst into tears. I tried to say 'Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party .' He said, 'I don’t care – it’s my f***ing premiere and if I want p**sy on the red carpet that’s what I get.'"

She continued though that she has been "punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly."

"I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever," Beckinsale concluded.

Weinstein, meanwhile, is back at Bellevue Hospital, instead of prison, following reported chest pains and what his spokesperson dubbed a "dangerous" spike in blood pressure.