Kate Hudson Talks Wellness, Matthew McConaughey, ‘How To Lose’

Do you ever wonder what happens to a character after a film’s final credits roll? Kate Hudson has some thoughts about what Andie Anderson is like, 17 years after her turn as Andie in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days wrapped.

Hudson starred alongside Matthew McConaughey, who played Andie’s love interest, Ben Barry. She tells Elle of Andie living through quarantine: “I've always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together. It's actually probably a good amount of time that has passed to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!”

“But I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job,” Hudson continues of her character, an advice columnist. “I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point.”

WELLNESS

Hudson has her hands full herself, with an activewear line Fabletics, the King St. Vodka distillery and now, a line of plant-based supplements, INBLOOM.

She says of the new line: ” I wanted to create an easy, accessible, premium program so that you're getting top ingredients, that there are no synthetics. I wanted everything to be very pure and very little filler. I wanted something that looked pretty on the counter. It has to be eco-friendly or I can't work with them, moving forward in the things that I'm doing. We're also really trying to source as many sustainable ingredients as possible. I do it with my vodka, the non-GMO corn.”

On the elusive work-life balance she seeks, Hudson says: “What I've learned in the past 10 years is, I've always just gone with my gut. I've never calculated where my life goes. It's always just been kind of where it moves me, you know? Team building is hard, and we all make mistakes. Nobody's ever perfect. But if you lead, I think, with compassion and trying to like tune into everyone else around you, then you can create balance.”