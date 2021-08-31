Kate Middleton and Prince William Are ‘Seriously Considering’ a Big Move

PRPhotos.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William may be making a major move, according to reports in The Sun and The Daily Mail. The move seems to a problem of convenience, and their desire to be closer to Queen Elizabeth.

According to The Sun, the Cambridges have been “eyeing up” properties in Windsor that would be suitable for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The family currently splits their time between London’s Kensington Palace and their Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall.

“Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn't really work anymore,” a source told Daily Mail. “It's a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise.”

If they do move, part of the plan will reportedly to have the pair take on additional royal responsibilities. William is next in line for the throne after his father, Prince Charles. The 95-year-old Queen has reportedly leaned on her family in the wake of her husband Prince Philip’s death in April.

Kate’s family, including her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their two children also live close by.