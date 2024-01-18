Kate Middleton, Christina Applegate, Johnathon Schaech + More!

KATE MIDDLETON IS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING ABDOMINAL SURGERY: People reports that Kate Middleton underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Tuesday (January 16th). "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the Kensington Palace said in a statement released Wednesday (January 17th). "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE’S EX-HUSBAND JOHNATHON SCHAECH CALLS HER ‘THE TOUGHEST HUMAN BEING:’ Christina Applegate’s ex-husband, Johnathon Schaech, shared his support for the Dead To Me actor after she received a standing ovation at the Emmy Awards Monday night (January 15th). “She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met! Fuck MS! So proud of her! Go Christina!” the That Thing You Do actor wrote on X. The pair were married from 2001 to 2007, according to People.

AYO EDEBIRI TELLS MATTHEW MACFADYEN SHE ‘GOT GROUNDED’ ONCE FOR HAVING HIS PICTURE AS HER SCREENSAVER: On Monday night (January 15th), Ayo Edebiri told fellow Emmy-winner Matthew Macfadyen that she “got grounded” once for having a picture of him as Mr. Darcy from 2005’s Pride and Prejudice as her screensaver. According to People, The Bear actor imitated her dad during their exchange, saying, “Who’s this man? Who’s this guy in the coat? With the beautiful hair?” He later told reporters, “She was grounded because she had a screensaver of me as Mr. Darcy on her laptop. Good parenting. It’s good parenting. I hadn’t heard that, but that’s good.”

RACHEL LEVISS REVEALS TOM SCHWARTZ KNEW ABOUT HER AFFAIR WITH TOM SANDOVAL THE WHOLE TIME: Rachel Leviss is telling all on her new podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. The former Vanderpump Rules star claims Tom Schwartz knew about her affair with Tom Sandoval from the “very beginning”—despite his claims otherwise. "Schwartz knew since the very beginning," she said on a recent episode. "I got a phone call from Tom after we hooked up for the first time. My mind was racing, I was feeling so much guilt and shame about it. And I finally got a call from Sandoval, he was at Schwartz’s apartment and that was a safe space for him. So Schwartz knew before we even had a conversation to talk about it and what the game plan was going to be.”