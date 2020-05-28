Kate Middleton & Palace Shut Down Tabloid Reports About Drama With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

PRPhotos.com

Kensington Palace and Kate Middleton are hitting back after the Tatler published a report titled “Catherine the Great,” in which it dissected Kate’s relationship with Meghan Markle, and aspects of her and Prince Harry’s departure from royal life.

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

Following the Palace's statement, a Tatler spokesperson tells ET, "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

GOOD KATE

The article heaped praise on Kate in some areas, while reflecting less flatteringly on Harry and Meghan, whose leave-taking they blame on Kate’s immense work load.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped," the article claims of the Duchess of Cambridge's busy schedule while in quarantine with her three children. "She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

BAD KATE

But the article also claimed that Kate has a “ruthless survival streak” and never "pulled Meghan under her wing." It went onto say that she and Prince William were "circumspect from the beginning" about Meghan, which upset Harry.

Other possible reasons for objection: the article’s claims that her mother, Carole, is "the mummy [Prince William] always wanted," while also citing sources that claim Carole is "the most difficult client" to work with and "a terrible snob."

It also claims that Kate and William had a "falling out" with their neighbors and friends, Rose Hanbury and her husband Marquess of Cholmondeley, over "Rose’s apparent closeness to William."