Kate Middleton Photographs Holocaust Survivors for New Exhibit

Kate Middleton is marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by photographing a group of Holocaust survivors and showing them in a powerful exhibit.

The Duchess of Cambridge, a noted photographer, took shots of survivors Steven Frank, Yvonne Bernstein and their grandchildren. Frank was one of the few children who survived the Westerbork transit camp, then the Theresienstadt in the Czech Republic. He was photographed with granddaughters Maggie and Trixie. Bernstein was a “hidden child” in France during the war; she was photographed with her granddaughter, Chloe.

The Duchess shared her motivation for the project in an Instagram post, along with some of the images: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven — a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs.”

She continued: “It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.”

Kate’s pictures will be included in an upcoming exhibition organized by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, Jewish News and the Royal Photographic Society.