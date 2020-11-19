Kate Middleton Will Transform Monarchy + Meghan Markle Gave Friends OK To Blab

PRPhotos.com

Another day, another steaming royal dish.

KATE

In the past few years, Kate Middleton has changed the way she regards becoming queen, an insider tells Us Weekly. Not that it’s going to happen overnight. Prince Charles is next in line, then his son. But when she and husband Prince William become king and queen, she is going to relax the rules a smidge.

“Kate may change some of the outdated royal rules when she becomes queen consort,” the source tells Us, noting that the Duchess of Cambridge hopes to set aside more time to meet and speak with the public at official events. “She’s also been very present on social media and has gotten comfortable doing TV interviews and virtual chats. She’s keen to continue that in the future as well.”

RIFT

Meanwhile, an insider is claiming that Harry and Meghan are moving further apart from the royals. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK!: “There is such a gaping cavern now and exercises like this only serve to widen that gap rather than heal the rift,” a reference to their decision to publicize their visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Remembrance Sunday. Celeb photographer Lee Morgan was on hand to take pictures after Harry's request for a wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph was reportedly snubbed.

COURT

Meghan is so intent on a polished image, she allowed her friends to reveal the existence of a bombshell letter to her father to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their book Finding Freedom, according to court docs. The publicizing of the letter was allegedly an attempt to correct her father's false narrative in the media that she “had abandoned him and not even tried to contact him.”

Meghan is suing The Mail on Sunday for publishing the letter, but lawyers for the paper claim she wanted the letter to become public as part of her attempt to get her side of the story out.