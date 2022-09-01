Kate Moss Says Her First Diamonds Came Out Of Johnny Depp’s Butt

Kate Moss recently revealed that the first diamonds she ever owned came out of Johnny Depp’s buttcrack.

In a video for British Vogue, the model revisited her look from the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards and said of the jewelry she was wearing, “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his ass.”

She added, “I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

The former couple dated from 1994 to 1998.