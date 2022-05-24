Kate Moss To Testify In Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial

PRPhotos.com

Johnny Depp‘s ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, is expected to testify in his defamation trial against Amber Heard on Wednesday (May 25th). This comes after Heard mentioned Moss while on the stand earlier this month.

Recalling an incident between Depp and her sister, Whitney Henriquez, Heard said, “Whitney's back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him.”

Heard also mentioned Moss in a previous testimony for Depp's U.K. defamation trial. “I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind,” she said.

Depp’s lawyers seemed to celebrate when Heard mentioned Moss by name in the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse. This is presumably because it opens the door for them to bring Moss in as an impeachment witness.

AMBER HEARD’S LEGAL TEAM WILL NOT BE CALLING JOHNNY DEPP AS A WITNESS

Despite news reports stating otherwise, it turns out Johnny Depp will not be returning to the stand as a witness for Amber Heard‘s defense.

A source close to Heard told Deadline, “Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish.”

“Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there’s no reason to believe it would be any different now,” the source added.