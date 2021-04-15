Kate to Make Peace Between Harry & William?

PRPhotos.com

All eyes will be on Princes William and Harry at Prince Philip‘s funeral Saturday. The brothers, who have been at odds since Harry and Meghan Markle left their senior royal posts, saw their relationship worsen after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Harry confirmed rumors that he and his brother had been growing apart, saying “the relationship is ‘space’ at the moment” — though he added that “time heals all things, hopefully.”

He said that his father Prince Charles was also not accepting his calls.

Saturday will be the first time the brothers come face-to-face since they left the U.K. for California with their son Archie. Many expect the reunion to be emotional, and perhaps a reminder of their shared grief when they walked behind their mother Princess Diana‘s coffin in 1997.

Some are even pegging Kate Middleton, William’s wife, as the potential peacemaker between the brothers.