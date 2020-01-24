Kate Upton Clarifies Comments About Breastfeeding

Kate Upton is all about a judgment-free zone for new moms. The supermodel is clarifying comments she made in a cover story for Editorialist, explaining that she feels that each new mom is on their unique journey, and should make their own choices.

The 27-year-old recently told the mag that she felt “so much pressure” after welcoming 14-month-old Genevieve, including “breastfeeding on the go.”

She continued: “The reality, for me, was that breastfeeding was sucking the energy away from me. I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover.”

On Wednesday, she shared a shot of herself nursing her daughter, and wrote that she wanted to take a minute to clarify the context of feeling “pressures as a new mother and breastfeeding in the @editorialistmagazine article. When asked about getting back in shape after pregnancy I discussed the major pressures that are out there for new moms to ‘snap back’ right after having a baby. Every woman experiences this due to the unnecessary and unrealistic expectations that are brought into every household, mostly via social media.”

Upton, who shares Genevieve with husband and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, went on: “I tried to push myself early to get back to the gym, eat perfectly and try to achieve this alleged ‘snap back.’ But, after realizing how ridiculous these pressures are I quickly gave myself some slack and lived in the moment as a new mother. Every woman needs to give their body time to heal and to soak in those early, precious moments.”

Upton explained that she “realized quickly” in her new-motherhood experience “that between breastfeeding, healing, little-to-no sleep, off-the-charts hormone changes and experiencing everything for the first time that those weight-loss pressures are extremely unnecessary, and I decided to turn my energy towards my family.”

She received a ton of support in the comments, including from pals Paris Hilton and Lily Aldridge, who called her comments “beautiful.”