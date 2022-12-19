Kate Winslet, James Cameron, ‘Barbie’ + More!

PRPhotos.com

KATE WINSLET RESPONDS TO THEORIES ABOUT JACK’S POSSIBLE SURVIVAL IN ‘TITANIC:’ According to Deadline, Kate Winslet is weighing in on whether or not Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack could have survived in Titanic if he had climbed on top of the door with her character Rose. Director James Cameron told The Toronto Sun recently that he conducted a scientific study to see if it was possible. “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie, and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February,” Cameron said. On Friday’s (December 16th) episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Winslet shared her opinion. “I have to be honest: I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea,” Winslet said. “So, you heard it here for the first time. Yes, he could have fit on that door. But it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn’t.”

WATCH THE TEASER TRAILER FOR ‘BARBIE:’ On Friday (December 16th), Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. According to CNN, Helen Mirren says in a voiceover, “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls, but the dolls were always and forever … baby dolls. Until ….” Robbie then appears as a towering version of the iconic doll in a striped swimsuit—a replica of the first Barbie doll ever released by Mattel in 1959. The 75-second promo gives a glimpse of Robbie as Barbie, Gosling as Ken, and the pink world in which they live. The film is scheduled to reach theaters on July 21st, 2023.