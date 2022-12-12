Kate Winslet Reveals She ‘Nearly Did A Poo’ Onstage When She Was 18

Kate Winslet detailed an embarrassing moment early in her acting career on The Graham Norton Show Friday (December 9th). The Mare of Easttown actress revealed that she “nearly did a poo” while performing in the play What the Butler Saw when she was 18 years old.

Winslet’s character in the play, Geraldine, had to strip down for a medical exam. She shared that once she laid down, she felt the immediate urge to go to the bathroom. “It’s happening. It’s happening. It’s happening. I’m going to s—t myself. I’m lying on a white sheet, NAKED on the stage!” Winslet thought.

The Titanic actress convinced herself she had “done a f—king poo.” Thankfully, she added, “Ladies and gentleman, I had not actually done a poo. But the second I got into my dressing room, and I ran into that bathroom … gunfire.”