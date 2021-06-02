Kate Winslet Talks Bulgy Belly, Heroic Husband

In an interview with The York Times, Kate Winslet discusses just how far she went to play Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown. The 45-year-old asked director Craig Zobel to leave her body unedited in a sex scene with Guy Pierce.

When Zobel “assured her he would cut ‘a bulgy bit of belly'” from the scene, but Winslet told him, “‘Don’t you dare.'”She also rejected retouchings to her poster.

“They were like, ‘Kate, really, you can’t,’ and I’m like, ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back,’” Winslet recalled to the outlet.

HERO HUSBAND

The Oscar winner also admitted that she couldn’t take on these roles without the support of her husband, Edward Abel Smith. Winslet dubbed him "the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad."

The pair married in 2012, and they share Bear Blaze, 7. "He looks after us, especially me. I said to him earlier, like, 'Neddy, could you do something for me?' He just went, 'Anything,'" she told the NYT, adding "He is an absolutely extraordinary life partner," she said.

She continued, "I'm so, so, so lucky. For a man who is severely dyslexic, as he is, he's great at testing me on lines. It's so hard for him to read out loud, but he still does it."

Where does he get his chill? "He's vegan, does yoga, breath work and cold water swims," she told the New York Times.