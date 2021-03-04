Katherine Heigl Talks Pandemic Parenting, Discussing Kids’ Biological Origin

PRPhotos.com

Katherine Heigl doesn’t have any secrets from her kids. In a cover shoot for Parents, she poses with her husband Josh Kelley and their kids Joshua Bishop, 4, Adalaide Marie Hope, 8½, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 12. Inside, she says that while the girls, who are adopted, “have more questions as they get older” about their origins, she doesn’t have anything she wants to keep from them.

She adds: ” 'If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you're comfortable with knowing.' “

Meanwhile, pandemic parenting has been less straight-forward. Heigl says she’s been battling tweenage Naleigh over cell-phone privileges, and spending every day picking up “apple cores, wrappers, and other stuff left on the floor and on the tables and on the sofas.”

“This is the longest period I have consistently spent with my children,” she says. “At first I loved cooking inspired meals, but now I'm like, 'Kids, just make yourself a sandwich.'”