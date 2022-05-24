Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, Jamie Foxx + More!

PRPhotos.com

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER AND CHRIS PRATT WELCOME BABY NUMBER TWO: On Sunday (May 22nd), Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt both posted to Instagram to announce the birth of their newborn girl. “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful,” they wrote.

JAMIE FOXX KISSES MYSTERY WOMAN IN FRANCE: Page Six reports that Jamie Foxx seemed to be having some fun with a mystery woman in Cannes over the weekend. The Ray actor was engaged in some heavy PDA with this unknown woman while aboard a yacht in the French Riviera. The pair were also seen riding a jet ski together.

AIDY BRYANT POSTS TRIBUTE TO ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ FOLLOWING HER FINAL EPISODE: Shrill actress Aidy Bryant took to Instagram on Monday (May 23rd) to honor her time on Saturday Night Live after performing her last sketches on Saturday (May 21st). Sharing a collection of photos from the 10 years she spent on the show, Bryant wrote, “hi! i started on snl when i was 25, i had never been on camera, never produced, and had a lot to learn. in my 10 years at the show there are so many people who helped me in so many ways … the cast and writers that i got to work with over the years made me laugh harder than i knew was possible. i love you and thank you from my whole heart.”

CHANNING TATUM REPORTEDLY GETS PEOPLE KICKED OUT OF A RESTAURANT: Page Six reports that Magic Mike star Channing Tatum allegedly got a group of diners kicked out of a London restaurant, after he wrongfully accused them of taking pictures of him. A source told The Sun, “There was a group of six enjoying a meal and taking pictures of each other. Channing thought they were taking pictures of him and furiously stuck his middle finger up at them. The next thing, the maitre d’ was telling them to leave.”