Kathryn Hays, Dancing with the Stars, The Real + More!

KATHRYN HAYS DIES AT 87: According to the NBC News, As the World Turns actress Kathryn Hays passed away on March 25th in Fairfield, Connecticut, at the age of 87. No cause of death was reported by her family. Hays played Kim on As the World Turns for 40 years, and she appeared on other shows such as Star Trek and Law & Order. A statement released by her family says that she was “a consummate artist, she was never happier than when involved in the creative process, whether it was rehearsal, learning lines, cooking for friends, decorating a house or creating a garden. Especially gardens. She created beauty wherever she went.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS MOVES TO DISNEY+: According to Entertainment Tonight, Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney+ after 16 years on ABC. The dancing competition will make its debut on Disney+ this fall, becoming the first live show on the streaming platform.

THE REAL IS CANCELED AFTER EIGHT SEASONS: Variety reports that the talk show The Real has been canceled by Warner Bros. after eight seasons on Fox. The original hosts of the show included Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, and Loni Love.

THE 2022 KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS WINNERS ARE ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that a record number of 1,000 slimings occurred at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards this year, held on Saturday (April 9th). The event was hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, and appearances were made by First Lady Jill Biden, Olivia Rodrigo, Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, and others. Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Havan Flores, Dana Heath, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and more were also in attendance.

See the full list of winners below:

TELEVISION: • FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

• FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW iCarly

• FAVORITE REALITY SHOW America’s Got Talent

• FAVORITE CARTOON SpongeBob SquarePants

• FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS) Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

• FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS) Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

• FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

• FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

FILM: • FAVORITE MOVIE Spider-Man: No Way Home

• FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

• FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

• FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE Disney’s Encanto

• FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)

MUSIC: • FAVORITE ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

• FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST Ariana Grande

• FAVORITE MALE ARTIST Ed Sheeran

• FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP BTS

• FAVORITE SONG “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

• FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION “Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI

• FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST Olivia Rodrigo

• FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR Dixie D’Amelio

• FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR Adele (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES: • FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR Charli D’Amelio

• FAVORITE MALE CREATOR MrBeast

• FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR Chloe Kim

• FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR Tom Brady

• FAVORITE VIDEO GAME Minecraft