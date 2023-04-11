Kathy Griffin, Kristen Stewart, Khloe Kardashian + More!

PRPhotos.com

KATHY GRIFFIN SPENDS EASTER GETTING AN MRI: On Sunday (April 9th), Kathy Griffin shared a photo of herself at the hospital. “Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI,” she captioned the post. The comedian could be seen wrapped in a blanket as she sat in a chair with a mask on. According to E! News, this comes two years after Griffin first shared that she was battling stage one lung cancer. Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone, who had a fibroid tumor removed last year, commented, "Got mine last week."

KRISTEN STEWART’S FIANCE DYLAN MEYER CELEBRATES HER ON HER 33RD BIRTHDAY: Kristen Stewart’s birthday fell on Easter this year, and her fiancé, Dylan Meyer, took to Instagram to honor the Twilight star. “I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA. Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson’s already dead, or the stooges’ raw power,” Meyer wrote. “I love you more than a dominos pizza when you’re stoned, a Ricky’s fish taco when you’re hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love. Some might say that’s too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much.” Stewart and Meyer have been engaged since November of 2021.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN LIKES POST ABOUT TRISTAN THOMPSON JOINING THE LAKERS: According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian shared support for the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, when it was announced on Sunday (April 9th) that he officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Kardashians star liked a post that shared the news. This comes after a source told the outlet that Thompson “still loves” Kardashian. "Tristan still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again," the source said. "He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloe and her family."

ROZONDA ‘CHILLI’ THOMAS COMMENTS ON RELATIONSHIP WITH MATTHEW LAWRENCE: Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas didn’t hold back when it came to her romance with Matthew Lawrence while speaking with Page Six at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon recently. “It’s real and there is nothing fake about it,” she told the outlet. “I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are.” The “No Scrubs” singer added, “I honestly didn’t think that I would experience what I’m experiencing now and I was OK with that.”

TAYSHIA ADAMS AND LUKE GULBRANSON ARE PHOTOGRAPHED HOLDING HANDS: According to E! News, the rumor mill is going when it comes to former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Summer House star Luke Gulbranson dating. On Sunday (April 9th), Katie Joy Thiele Verutti shared a group photo to her Instagram page, showing the two reality stars holding hands.