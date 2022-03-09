Kathy Griffin Posts Caution Tape Dress Alongside Kim Kardashian

PRPhotos.com

Who wore it best? Following the buzz that Kim Kardashian was wrapped in caution tape for Balenciaga’s Paris Winter 2022 collection, Kathy Griffin took to Instagram to share her own version of the look.

On Tuesday (March 8th), Griffin posted an old photo of herself in a caution tape dress, alongside a photo of Kardashian at the Balenciaga show. “Ahead of my time. Again! @balenciaga,” Griffin wrote.

Kardashian’s caution-tape look for Paris Fashion Week featured the word “BALENCIAGA” instead of “CAUTION.” Some joked that she seemed to have trouble walking in it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posed with Salma Hayek at the event, who wore blue and yellow in support of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.