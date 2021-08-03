Kathy Griffin Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

PRPhotos.com

Kathy Griffin revealed Monday (August 2nd) that she has lung cancer even though she’s never smoked. The comedian shared the news on social media just before having half of her lung surgically removed, adding that she is hopeful that she will not need chemo or radiation.

During an interview with Nightline, that was aired on Monday, Griffin revealed that she has battled more than just cancer in the last year. She told interviewer Juju Chang that after her high-profile feud with Donald Trump, she became addicted to pills and had thoughts of suicide.

She wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a hellavua 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”