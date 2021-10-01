Katie Couric Supported Matt Lauer After He Was Fired From NBC

Getty Images

Katie Couric lent her support to Matt Lauer after he was fired from NBC for sexual misconduct in 2017.

According to the manuscript of her new book, Going There, aquired by DailyMail.com, the fomer Today Show anchor texted her colleague of nine years because it felt “heartless” to abandon him.

On November 28, 2017, the day Lauer was fired, Couric had a brief text exchange with her former co-host, which she reproduces in the book.

She wrote, "I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead."

Lauer responded with a blowing kiss emoji.

Eventually, she writes that she realized that he could be an "excellent professional partner, a good friend, and a predator."

Going there, published by Little, Brown and Company, will be available on Oct. 26th.