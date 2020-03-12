Katie Holmes Opens Up About ‘Intense’ Time Following Tom Cruise Split

PRPhotos.com

Katie Holmes relationship with her ex-husband Tom Cruise is usually a sealed vault, but in a cover story for InStyle, she opened it a crack.

The Dawson’s Creek alum says of her 2012 split: “That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. Suri and I had some funny moments out and about in public.”

Holmes recalls how people helped her with Suri in the most unexpected moments: “Suri was six or seven, and she was spending the night at a friend's house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center. At 10 o'clock I got a call: 'Mommy, can you come get me?' I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up. She was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind.”

Now, Holmes says she is still focused on Suri: “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker.”

But she’s also finding a way to focus on herself too: “Suri is 14, so we've gotten through the sort of girlie stage. I feel like I can be more creative and have more time, have my voice,” the actress says. “It's sort of, like, just put your stuff out there and be yourself. It takes a while to be comfortable, though.”