Katie Holmes Texts Her Chef BF All Day?

Katie Holmes is smitten with her new flame Emilio Vitolo Jr. according to People. The 41-year-old has been spotted in multiple PDA situations with the chef, who reportedly broke up with fiancé via text message just hours before photos of them went public.

“Emilio is very charming, flirty. It's easy to see how Katie fell for him,” the source says. “She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it. He can’t get enough of her attention.”

On Wednesday, she was photographed out and about with him most recently on Sunday. She broke with her long-time love Jamie Foxx in 2019, and was married to Tom Cruise for six years. They share Suri, 14, and split in 2012.

