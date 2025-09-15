Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Continue Private Romance After Montreal Date

Getty Images

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau remain romantically connected nearly two months after their public dinner in Montreal, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively. “They’ve decided to be much more private about it,” one source says. “They are still speaking and are very interested in each other.” However, their relationship “isn’t serious” due to Perry’s busy Lifetimes Tour schedule. “Justin has made plans to see her when she has downtime in a few weeks when she gets back from her tour in Brazil,” an insider reports. The pair first made headlines on July 28 when they walked Perry’s dog through Mount Royal Park and dined at Le Violon restaurant. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, began seeing each other after her June split from Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy. (Story URL)