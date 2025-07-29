Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Spotted Dining Together In Montreal

Getty Images

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen having dinner together at a Montreal restaurant. The outing, labeled a “dinner date” and captured by TMZ, shows Trudeau treating Perry to a meal that included lobster, tuna, and lamb. Prior to dining, the pair was photographed strolling through Mount Royal Park for about 90 minutes. Despite recent breakups for both individuals, there were no PDA observed during their friendly interactions. Perry’s representatives recently confirmed her split from Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau divorced Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Perry is in Canada for her Lifetimes Tour. (Nydailynews)