Katy Perry Lands Lead Role In Animated Musical

Katy Perry will star as the title character in Melody, an animated musical feature created, directed, and produced by Jeremy Zag. Along with 3 others, Perry will also have the title of producer.

Perry plays a kind-hearted, insecure singer who must overcome the evil plans of a jealous wicked pop queen who has vowed to destroy her. All set against the backdrop of New York City.

She’s writing and performing songs with themes of self-discovery and self-belief. She told Deadline, “I am 37-year-old woman who still struggles with being insecure. I’ve come to realize that everyone is insecure, and that if you are not, I wonder if you have some negative characteristics because of that. I’m such a big fan of the animation world, and because my daughter is two years old, I am more immersed than ever before.”

She posted images online of her character… a young girl with bubblegum pink hair, sitting in a bedroom and playing guitar. No release date has been announced.

