Keanu Reeves Says Deepfakes And AI Technology Are ‘Scary’

Keanu Reeves recently told Wired magazine that deepfakes and AI technology are “scary.” The actor said that he even added clauses to his contracts to make sure his performance isn’t altered

He explained, “I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit. But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the ’90s, I had a performance changed. They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, ‘Huh?!’ It was like, ‘I don’t even have to be here.'”

The John Wick actor added, “What’s frustrating about that is you lose your agency. When you give a performance in a film, you know you’re going to be edited, but you’re participating in that. If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view. That’s scary.”