Keanu Reeves’ Stolen Watches, Valued At $125,000, Recovered In Chile

Chilean authorities have recovered a valuable cache of up to six stolen watches belonging to actor Keanu Reeves. The watches, including a $9,000 Rolex, were stolen from Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home in December 2023. The total value of the recovered watches is estimated at $125,000. Reeves has identified the watches as his own. The burglars, who disabled the home’s alarm system before entering through a window, are believed to be responsible for a series of high-profile thefts in the area and more than one incident at Reeves’ residence. The recovered watches, including four engraved with “JW4” that Reeves gifted to his John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt team, have been turned over to the FBI, which will arrange for their return to the actor. The announcement of the recovered items came as the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security visited Chile to discuss transnational crime. (Deadline)