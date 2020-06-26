Keeping Up With the Kardashians Gossip

PRPhotos.com

The Kardashians make good copy, but how can anyone keep all of the drama straight? A round-up of the latest.

CAITLYN JENNER

Caitlyn Jenner popped up on Insta with a new pal, surprising many by its sheer randomness. It seems she and The Bachelor’s Peter Weber (and his brother Jack and dad Peter, Sr.) are all golf fanatics. They took to the green, and Caitlyn, 70, and Peter Sr. appear to have emerged victorious.

“Fun day of golf with the Weber’s,” wrote Jenner, who held up a $1 bill. “Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm.”

KYLIE & KIM

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian proved that they are on the same fashion wavelength. On Wednesday, Kylie was spotted in a Charlotte Knowles corset top for a night out with a pal, while Kim gave hers a cowgirl vibe by pairing it with Robert Cavalli fringe pants and Yeezy ankle boots.

KOURTNEY, SCOTT & SOFIA

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick split last month, but already, the rumors of him getting back together with his ex Kourtney Kardashian are coming in hot. The pair share three kids, and have been hanging out (with Kourtney wearing one of Scott’s shirts) and leaving flirty comments on each other’s social media feeds.

The news has reportedly left the 21-year-old Sofia “gutted.” A source assures Us Weekly they are not getting together again.

JAMEELA AND KIM

Jameela Jamil is continuing her body positivity campaign, by using the Kardashian klan as an example of what not to do. As many will recall, she has previously slammed them for pushing ads about diet supplements.

After Kim posted a video of herself in a corset similar to the one she wore at the Met Gala, Jameela wrote that she actually sympathizes with her plight: “I’ve received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn’t jump on it immediately isn’t because I don’t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do. It’s because the fact that you’re all messaging me about it, shows my work is done. I havent been trying to cancel Kim K. I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullshit expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy. If YOU know that it’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans… then you’re empowered and conscious and don’t need me.”

She continued: “Kim, like many of us, has had decades of body image issues and obsession. This has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances. She isn’t actively trying to harm you. She’s just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following. Is this wrong? YES. But I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal. We grew up in the era of Heroin Chic, where we were told you HAD to look like an addict starving to death, so to go from that..to being bullied about your body by the world? This toxicity from someone who is smart and knows better, is a sign that this is harm she can’t stop doing.”

Jameela concluded: “So there’s no point in screaming at her. The smart thing to do is to protect YOURSELF. YOU have the power. YOU control every Market. YOU choose what and who is trendy. Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem. Don’t let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have.”

You’re the boss and none of them are shit without you. THE PATRIARCHY WANTS US TO FOCUS ON OUR WEIGHT INSTEAD OF POWER, EQUALITY AND PSYCHOLOGICAL FREEDOM. FUCK ANYONE WHO ENCOURAGES THIS. BLOCK. MUTE. DELETE. REPEAT.