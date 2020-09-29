Keeping Up With the Sussexes? Royals Shoot Down Rumor

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly agreed to film a reality show for Netflix that would involve Keeping Up With the Kardashians-style documentation of their every day lives, but they're denying the reports.

A source told The Sun that Meghan wants the world to see the “real her” and will allow cameras to follow them for three months in a “tasteful” docuseries.

The pair initially signed with Netflix for a multi-year mega-deal with the stated goal of producing environmentally and socially minded shows, but it seems the streamer had other goals in mind.

“They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously wants their pound of flesh,” a source told The Sun.

Several royal watchers accused the pair, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in January in the name of privacy, or hypocrisy.

“We were told they had gone to California for greater privacy so it all appears rather hypocritical,” Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun.

MEGHAN AND HARRY SPEAK OUT

But the Sussexes say the rumors are untrue. Through a rep, they told E!: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

The streamer’s response was less definitive. “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women,” the company told NBC, “but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”